Heavy rains forecast in Kerala for five days

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 25 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains for two days from Friday due to a low-pressure area located along the coast from Maharasthra to the Kerala coast.

Heavy rains are likely to continue for five days till July 29, a release from the IMD and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said on Friday.

Strong winds with a speed of 50 to 60 kmph are likely in isolated places in Kerala from Friday to Sunday.

A low-pressure area is located over West Bengal coast and northwest Bay of Bengal.

The Gangetic plain is likely to move towards West Bengal, North Odisha, and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours, it said. PTI MVG MVG KH