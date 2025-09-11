Heavy rains: Gujarat CM visits three villages along Indo-Pak border to review situation

Ahmedabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited three villages in Banaskantha district close to the border with Pakistan to review the situation following heavy rains, an official said.

He visited Suigam, Nagla and Khanpur villages accompanied by Gujarat assembly speaker and local MLA Shankar Chaudhary, an official release said.

"At Suigam, the CM chaired a review meeting with senior officials and gave them necessary instructions about the rehabilitation of affected villagers. He asked officials to start disbursing cash doles to affected people from today itself and initiate a process to distribute financial assistance for the loss of household items as well as cattle," said the release.

Patel also interacted with villagers at Vav during the night to understand their problems, it added. PTI PJT BNM