Heavy rains hit east Rajasthan, more showers likely in next 4-5 days

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of eastern Rajasthan on Thursday, whereas several other places received light showers, according to the meteorological department here.

Rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan and some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan in the next four to five days, it added.

In most parts of the state, the maximum temperature dropped by up to four degrees Celsius, a Met spokesperson said.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, 20 cm rainfall was recorded in Dausa, 13 cm in Karauli, 11 cm in Baswa of Dausa, 9 cm in Baunli of Sawai Madhopur, 9 cm in Laxmangarh of Alwar, in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am.

From Thursday morning till 5.30 pm, 60.6 mm of rain was recorded in Kota, 32 mm in Sikar, 25.8 mm in the capital Jaipur, and drizzle in Chittorgarh and Bikaner, the weather bulletin showed.

Bikaner was the hottest in the state recording a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 38.5 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 38.2 degrees Celsius, Hanumangarh's Sangaria 38 degrees, Pilani 37.5 degrees, Phalodi 37.4 degrees, and Dholpur 37.2 degrees.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a cyclonic circulation system has formed over north-west Uttar Pradesh, due to which the monsoon trough line is passing through Ganganagar, Jaipur today.

He said rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan and some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan in the next four to five days due to the effect of the cyclonic circulation system. PTI AG RPA RPA