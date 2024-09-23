Heavy rains hit normal life in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Hyderabad and various parts of Telangana received heavy downpour on Monday evening, disrupting normal life and leading to water stagnation and traffic snarls at several places.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Kodandapuram Water Plant in Pedda Adiserlapalle mandal of Nalgonda district received 71 mm of rainfall during 0830 hours to 2000 hours on Monday.

Velijala in Ranga Reddy district witnessed 52.5 mm of rainfall.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Alkapuri Community Hall and Rock Town colony received 47 mm of rain.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata cautioned authorities to remain alert in view of the rainfall and direct the monsoon emergency teams to take steps to bale out stagnant water.

She also urged the citizens to venture out of their homes only for emergencies, a GHMC release said.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Hyderabad and other districts during 2030 hours on September 23 to 0830 hours on September 24.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in all districts of the state during the same period.

From 0830 hours on September 24 to 0830 hours on September 25, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts, it added. PTI SJR ROH