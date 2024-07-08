Heavy rains: Holiday declared for schools, junior colleges in Pune district on Tuesday

Pune, Jul 8 (PTI) Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Pune district, the local administration on Monday announced a holiday for students of all schools and junior colleges (up to Class 12) on Tuesday.

The administration released a statement in this regard after Pune collector Suhas Divase issued guidelines amid heavy rainfall in parts of the district in western Maharashtra.

To avoid any untoward incident due to downpour and to prevent emergencies from affecting students, all schools up to Class 12 in the district will remain closed on Tuesday (July 9), said the statement.

However, all principals, teachers and non-teaching staff should report for duty and carry out disaster management work, it said.

The district collector also appealed to citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary. PTI COR RSY