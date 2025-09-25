Heavy rains in Beed: No compromise in securing relief for affected farmers, says Athawale

Beed, Sep 25 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said he will personally pursue relief measures from the Maharashtra government for rain-affected farmers in Beed district.

Heavy rains and flooding in Beed and several parts of Marathwada have caused extensive losses to farmers.

Speaking during his visit to Aher Chincholi here during the day, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment reiterated the government stands firmly with affected farmers.

"I will push the Union and state governments to provide substantial aid. There has been severe impact on both standing crops and livestock, leaving many families in dire conditions. No compromise will be made in securing relief for the farmers," he said after talking to affected persons.

Farmers sought compensation of Rs.50,000 per hectare for affected crops, declaration of Beed district as hailstorm and drought-affected area, waiver of loans of those who have suffered crop damage and encouragement for philanthropists and businesspersons to adopt and assist the most severely affected villages.