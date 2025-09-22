Heavy rains in Dharashiv: Elderly woman dies, 67 rescued, including 28 by helicopter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman died and more than 60 persons had to be evacuated due to heavy rains in Dharashiv district in Maharashtra, which also saw a 60-member Army team being called in from neighbouring Ahilyanagar for rescue and relief operations, officials said on Monday.

A helicopter evacuated 28 stranded villagers from Devgaon before returning to base due to bad weather, they added.

A woman named Devganabai Ware (70) died due to water logging in her residential shed in Chincoli village in Bhum taluka, some 240 kilometres from here, an official said.

"So far 67 stranded persons have been evacuated from Tambewadi (6), Ieet (1), Ieeda (7), Lakhi (21), Devgaon (28) and Rui (13) villages with the help of disaster management teams. Evacuation is underway in Ghat Pimpri, Vanegavhan and Vadner villages of Dharashiv district," he said.

"Heavy rains have been witnessed since Sunday in Tuljapur, Paranda, Bhum, Kalamb, Omerga and Bhum in Dharashiv. Bhum led with 132 millimetres. An army unit of nearly 60 soldiers has been deployed in Paranda area," he informed. PTI AW BNM