Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, over 380 roads closed

Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering landslides at several places in the hill state where 389 roads, including two national highways, are closed and power and water supply are disrupted in many areas due to vagaries of the Monsoon.

However, no loss of life was reported, officials said.

The Shimla-Mandi road was closed near Tatti-Pani in Sunni area of Shimla district due to sliding caused by the Satluj River. The width of the road has been reduced to 1.5 metres, making it unsafe for vehicular movement. The alternative route via Thali Bridge is also closed, cutting off Karsog from Shimla.

Road connectivity to about 15 villages was snapped following a massive landslide on Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, reports said.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has issued an alert that water will be released from the dam in phases starting from 6 AM on August 20, as water level is rising in Pong Dam in Kangra district.

Officials said that 6,000 cusecs of water will be released every 12 hours, with the outflow potentially reaching up to 75,000 cusecs depending on inflows and reservoir conditions.

Authorities in Fatehpur, Indora and Dehra have been alerted, with district administrations urging residents in low-lying and riverside areas to remain vigilant.

Dhaulakuan received 113 mm of rain since Sunday evening, followed by Jot 70.8 mm, Jubbarhatti 70.8 mm, Malraon 70 mm, Palampur 58.7 mm, Jatton Barrage 49.4 mm, Shimla 48 mm, Paonta Sahib 40.6 mm, Murari Devi 33 mm, Gohar 32 mm, Nahan 30.1 mm, Kufri 32.9 mm and Dharamshala 31.7 mm.

Sundernagar and Murari Devi witnessed thunderstorms, while Tabo Reckong Peo and Kufri experienced gusty winds with speeds ranging from 37 to 44 kilometres per hour.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains at isolated places in the state till August 22.

A total of 389 roads are closed for vehicular traffic in the state including two National Highways.

The Mandi-Kullu road (NH 21) is blocked at Jogni temple following a landslide, while NH 305 (Aut-Sainj road) is closed at several places due to landslides.

Out of the 389 roads closed, 193 roads are in Mandi district and 104 in the adjoining Kullu, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

It said 760 power supply transformers and 186 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 till date, the state has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,194 crore due to rain-related incidents, officials said on Monday evening.

The state has witnessed 74 flash floods, 36 cloudbursts and 70 major landslides so far, they said, adding that around 140 people have died and 37 are missing.