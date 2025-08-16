Heavy rains in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala on Saturday, the IMD issued an "orange alert" in five districts of the state for the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

It also issued a "yellow alert" in the remaining nine districts for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also said that there was a likelihood of strong winds with speeds of 40 kilometers per hour.