Heavy rains in Latur; precautionary alert issued for villages along Tawarja, Terna rivers

Latur, Aug 15 (PTI) Latur district received heavy rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8am on Friday, an official said.

Shirur Anantpal tehsil received the highest rainfall at 95.2 millimetres, while the lowest, of 12.5 mm, was in Jalkot, he said.

As per tehsil-wise rainfall data, Latur got 68.1 mm, Ausa 54.2 mm, Ahmadpur 22.4 mm, Nilanga 54.2 mm, Udgir 26.6 mm, Chakur 29.5 mm, Renapur 20.7 mm, Deoni 62.8 mm, Shirur Anantpal 95.2 mm and Jalkot 12.5 mm.

"A precautionary alert has been issued for villages along Tawarja and Terna rivers as water levels in nearby dams are approaching capacity. In Ausa tehsil, the Tawarja Medium Project reservoir has reached 73 per cent of its total storage capacity. It is 85 per cent for Lower Terna Dam in Lohara tehsil of Dharashiv district," the official said. PTI COR BNM