Heavy rains in Latur sees dams filling up, rivers overflowing; woman dies of lightning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Latur, Sep 22 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Latur district in Maharashtra, resulting in one death, which prompted authorities to issue alerts to people living along banks of rivers and near dams, officials said on Monday.

Anita Maruti Rathod (38) of Sangvi died after being struck by lightning, while 42-year-old Dayanand Sambhaji Boyane, who was swept away in floodwaters in Katejavalga, was rescued, officials said.

"Latur district recorded 15.6 mm rain on Sunday. Latur has so far received 142 per cent of the monthly average rainfall in September. The average rainfall in the district is 132.7 mm in September. However, the district has recorded 188.8 mm rainfall this month," an official said.

Since June 1, cumulative rainfall has reached 657.7 mm, while the district's annual rainfall is 747.3 mm, he added.

With heavy rains continuing across the region, medium and minor irrigation projects including Manjara, Terna, Rena, and Tavarja have reached full capacity, the official said.

At present, 27,166 cusec water is being discharged into Manjara and 22,621 cusec into Terna.

"With the catchment areas still receiving incessant rainfall, inflows are likely to increase further. Water discharge from Manjara Dam, which supplies water to Latur city, had increased to 18,000 cusec (cubic feet per second) on Monday afternoon from 8735 cusec on Sunday," he added.

The Latur District Disaster Management Authority has issued a cautionary advisory to residents, particularly those in villages and hamlets along the banks of these rivers and their tributaries, he said.

"Farmers and families living near riverbeds have been urged to stay alert and take preventive measures to ensure safety of life and property. Citizens have been advised to avoid entering riverbeds, to secure livestock and belongings, and to stay clear of flood-prone zones," the official said.

The walls of two houses collapsed in Panchincholi in Nilanga and Chakur, though no one was hurt.

"Manjara, Lower Terna, Renapur, Kharola, Javalga, and Tavarja projects are overflowing. A total of 27 storage tanks (sathwan talao) are filled to capacity. Vehicular movement has been suspended on several routes after floodwaters submerged bridges and roads," he said.