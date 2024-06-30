Heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat; Palsana in Surat receives over 150 mm rainfall in 10 hrs

Ahmedabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several areas in Gujarat on Sunday, impacting the normal life in some cities including Ahmedabad and Surat due to water-logging with Palsana taluka in Surat district receiving 153 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, in just ten hours.

The downpour affected traffic movement in Surat, Bhuj, Vapi, Bharuch and Ahmedabad cities due to inundation in low-lying areas, rendering some roads and underpass inaccessible, officials said.

The wet spell will continue in the next four days in Gujarat, as per the Met department.

As many as 43 talukas received more than 40 mm of rainfall in just ten hours between 6 am and 4 pm on Sunday, while Palsana taluka received 153 mm of rain, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) stated.

Four talukas namely Bardoli, Surat city, Kamrej, and Mahuva in Surat district received rainfall in triple digits at 135 mm, 123 mm, 120 mm, and 119 mm, respectively, in ten hours.

Among other talukas, Vapi in Valsad district received 117 mm of rainfall, Olpad in Surat 116 mm, Valsad taluka 102 mm, Kaprada in Valsad 90 mm, Khergam in Navsari 88 mm, Bharuch taluka 86 mm, Dharampur in Valsad 73 mm, and Morbi taluka 72 mm.

Between 6 am and 4 pm, Ahmedabad city received 62 mm of rainfall, which led to waterlogging in several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat is experiencing a wet spell due to cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining the Saurashtra region.

Isolated places in south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra region are expected to receive heavy rains over the next two days, IMD stated in a release. On July 3 and 4, Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat and Banaskantha district in north Gujarat are expected to receive significant rainfall. PTI PJT NSK