Mumbai rains: Suburbs record over 200 mm downpour in 24 hrs, Vikhroli tops chart

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Several parts of Mumbai received more than 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs reporting the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory (representative of western suburbs) recorded 238.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) logged 110.4 mm rain, it said.

Vikhroli reported the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla at 241 mm, Juhu 221.5 mm and Bandra 211 mm, the IMD said.

The city's Mahalaxmi area recorded comparatively lower rainfall at 72.5 mm, it added. PTI ND GK