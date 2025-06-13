Heavy rains in Palghar: Houses damaged, tree branch falls on two empty buses

Palghar: Heavy rains lashed Palghar district in the last 24 hours, leading to damage to houses and power infrastructure as well as two MSRTC buses, an official said.

The rains began late Thursday night and continued in the early hours of Friday, said Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

"In Dahanu, 70 houses were damaged. The figure was 22 for Palghar taluka. Some cases were reported in Talasari and Vikramgad as well. The damage ranges from partial wall collapse to roofs being blown off amid rains and strong winds. Panchnamas are underway for compensation purposes," Kadam said.

Two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses parked at a depot were damaged after a tree branch fell on them, though no one was hurt, he said.

In Boisar's Sushil Nagar area, a power pole collapsed, disrupting electricity supply in the vicinity, he said.