Heavy rains in parts of Goa; IMD issues 'yellow alert' till Oct 1

Panaji, Sep 28 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa, including capital city Panaji, in the last 24 hours, and the IMD has issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy showers in the coastal state for four days till October 1.

There will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, gusting to 60 kmph along the coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and advised fishermen not to venture in the sea.

Goa has been witnessing rain since Friday. Heavy showers lashed several parts of the state, including Panaji, on Saturday.

The state has recorded 3,003.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, with Dharbandora taluka in South Goa receiving the highest downpour at 4048.9 mm, followed by Sanguem in South Goa at 4027.2 mm, as per the IMD.

Both the talukas are located along the Sahyadri Hill ranges in the state.

Sattari taluka, located in the north east part of Goa, received the third highest rainfall at 3982.5 mm, while Mormugao taluka in South Goa received the lowest rainfall at 2100.6 mm this season, according to the IMD.