Heavy rains in parts of Kashmir, streets flooded in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Rain lashed many parts of Kashmir on Monday evening, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas of Srinagar, officials said.

The waterlogging in Residency Road, TRC Chowk, and Dal Gate, among other areas, caused inconvenience to commuters and shopkeepers. In some areas, vehicles had to wade through the flooded streets in the city.

Intermittent rain was still going on in some parts of the Valley.

The meteorological department said heavy and intense showers accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, were likely over many parts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam.

It urged people to stay away from electric poles, old trees and loose structures, and advised against riding 'shikaras' and boating activities in all water bodies, including the Dal Lake.

The weather office said some areas in south Kashmir received heavy rains. A likely cloudburst caused increase in the water level in Akad stream in Pahalgam in Anantnag district, the officials said.

They, however, said there was no loss of life or property in the incident that caused a flash flood like situation.

Jhelum river and other water bodies in the Valley were flowing much below the danger mark, they added.

The met department said the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thunder at many places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall over Anantnag and Kulgam, especially between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.