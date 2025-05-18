Heavy rains in parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (PTI) As heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert in three districts of the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts of the state for three hours in the evening.

It also issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 kmph were likely at one or two places in all these districts. PTI HMP HMP KH