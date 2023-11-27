Heavy rains in parts of MP; couple among four killed in lightning strikes

Bhopal: Four people, including a married couple, were killed and a boy was seriously injured in multiple lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh where several parts were lashed by unseasonal rains accompanied by thunder, bringing down the temperatures, officials said on Monday.

Heavy showers in the state, where some districts recorded more than 100mm rainfall, and lightning strikes were reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am Monday, they said.

Lightning struck a couple and their minor son on Sunday evening when they were returning home on a motorbike in Umarban village of Dhar district, an official said.

Mukesh (28) and his wife Champa (27) died on the spot, while their 10-year-old son suffered critical burns and was admitted to a hospital, Umarban police outpost in-charge Prakash Alava told PTI.

In Jhabua district, a 45-year-old man, identified as Lungji Katara, was killed when lightning struck him while he was working in his agricultural field in Jhavaliya village on Sunday evening, Petlawad sub-divisional officer of police Saurabh Tomar said.

Besides, a 48-year-old woman died in lightning strike in the afternoon in Junajhira village of Barwani district, Silawad police station sub-inspector Ayub Shaikh said.

Several places in Madhya Pradesh experienced unseasonal heavy showers in the last 24 hours.

Jhabua received 110.3 mm showers, the highest among the rain-affected districts, while Barwani district recorded 109 mm of downpour, officials said.

The other regions of western MP like Indore and Bhopal city received 51 mm and 3.6 mm precipitation, respectively, IMD's Bhopal centre senior meteorologist Ashfaq Husain told PTI.

Nine areas in Barwani district received rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 115.5 mm, he said.

Many regions of western MP and a few places in eastern parts of the state also experienced untimely showers in the last 24 hours.

The rains sent the mercury down by a few notches in many parts of the state, turning the day weather slightly cold.