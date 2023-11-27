Heavy rains in parts of MP; IMD forecasts strong winds and hailstorms

Bhopal: People in parts of Madhya Pradesh woke up to a rainy Monday morning with a nip in the air after some places received heavy showers in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, saying hailstorms, gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places of west and east MP on Monday.

Jhabua district received the highest 110.3 mm rainfall while Barwani district recorded 109 mm downpour in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am Monday.

The other regions of west MP like Indore and Bhopal city received 51 mm and 3.6 mm rainfall, respectively, IMD's Bhopal centre senior meteorologist Ashfaq Husain told PTI.

Nine areas in Barwani district received heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 115.5 mm, he said.

Many parts of west MP and a few places in eastern parts of the state witnessed rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The state's eastern parts are expected to witness more showers at isolated places on Monday, Husain said, adding the rain activity is expected to abate from Tuesday.

The rains sent the mercury down by a few notches in many parts of the state, turning the day weather slightly cold.