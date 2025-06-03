Heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received heavy showers due to a new western disturbance, the local Meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Jhalawar and Ramganj Mandi recorded the highest rainfall of 81 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rains were recorded at some places in western Rajasthan and some places in eastern Rajasthan. Heavy rains occurred at some places in eastern Rajasthan, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

According to the Met centre, there is a possibility of storms of 50-60 km per hour and rain in many areas of the state till Wednesday. The maximum temperature will remain below 45 degrees Celsius next week in all major places of the state.