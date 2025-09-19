Heavy rains in Solapur: 448 villages affected between Jun-Sep, 1.86 lakh farmers face crop damage

Solapur, Sep 19 (PTI) Heavy rains over the past several days have caused widespread damage to crops, houses and roads in Solapur district, officials said on Friday.

One death was reported from Karmala taluka, with the family of the deceased, identified as Shantabai Wagh, getting financial aid directly in its bank account, they added.

"Of 91 revenue circles in the district, 43 have reported excess rainfall, with more than 65 mm recorded in many areas. The release of water from Ujani and Sina rivers has further led to flooding in several area, damaging farmlands and cutting off road connectivity," an official said.

"Between June and September 18, the district received 95.95 per cent of its annual average rainfall. As many as 448 villages were affected during this period, with reports of crop damage to nearly 1.86 lakh farmers. Floodwaters entered the houses of 3,434 citizens, damaging 276 houses. A total of 28 heads of cattle and over 15,000 poultry birds perished," he said.

Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore directed the administration to speed up damage assessment of damage (panchnamas ) and submit reports to the state government.

"There should be no compromise in completing assessments where rainfall exceeded 65 mm. Any lapse will be the responsibility of the respective sub-divisional officers. Compensation should not be delayed for fresh e-KYC. Relief amounts should be credited directly to farmers' bank accounts at the earliest," Gore said.

The minister directed civic authorities to complete 'panchnamas' of damaged houses in Solapur city and to suggest permanent measures to ensure such flooding does not recur.

He also asked the Public Works Department and Zilla Parishad officials to document damage to rural roads and government buildings. PTI SPK BNM