Heavy rains in Solapur, Marathwada: CM asks water resources dept to coordinate with collectors

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the local administration to coordinate with the state water resources department to take necessary steps in view of heavy rainfall in Solapur district and Marathwada.

Many talukas of Solapur district and surrounding areas, as well as Dharashiv, Beed and Jalna in Marathwada are experiencing heavy rainfall, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The CM is keeping an eye on the situation. He is in contact with the local administration. In addition, he has instructed the Water Resources Department to keep an eye on the situation, take necessary precautions, and maintain constant coordination with district collectors," it added.

Constant coordination should be maintained with the officers of Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation and the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation, the statement quoted Fadnavis as saying.