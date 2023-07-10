Heavy rains lash 14 districts in Rajasthan, child dies in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) Intense monsoon rains brought normal life to a standstill on Monday in several parts of eastern and central Rajasthan, flooding out roads, rail tracks, low-lying residential areas and even hospitals. More showers are expected to lash around a dozen districts on Tuesday as well.

A seven-year-old boy was swept away in the gushing waters of an overflowing drain in the Murlipura area in state capital Jaipur, where several areas reeled from waterlogging.

Secretary of disaster management and relief department P C Kishan said that very heavy rainfall occurred in areas of Sirohi, Ajmer, Pali and Karauli districts but there was no flood-like situation. Heavy rainfall was recorded in 10 districts, including Jaipur, Jalore, Bharatpur, Udaipur and Ajmer.

He said that the rescue teams have been put on alert.

Mount Abu in Sirohi recorded the highest of 231 mm rain during the last 24 hours. Several places in Sirohi, Ajmer, Pali, Karauli, Jaipur, Jalore, Tonk and Sikar faced water logging. Rainwater also entered wards of the state's largest government sector hospital in Jaipur- Sawai Man Singh Hospital- and Ajmer's JLN hospital.

Railway tracks were also inundated at Ajmer railway station. Water entered houses in low-lying areas in Tonk.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, and Udaipur on Monday and in Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh and Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday. The state has 33 districts.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

According to the Met department, there was heavy rainfall in Abu Road in Sirohi (160 mm), Ajmer (137 mm), Baniwas in Pali (128 mm) and Masalpur in Karauli (120 mm). Sambhar in Jaipur, Bagoda in Jalore (both 99 mm) and Tonk (98) till 8.30 am on Monday.

In Jaipur, many areas faced traffic congestion on Monday due to waterlogging.

Rishi, 7, was swept away in a drain when he tried to retrieve his slipper near his. The body was recovered and shifted to Kanwatia Hospital for postmortem.

Superintendent of SMS Hospital Achal Sharma said that rainwater entered some of the wards of the hospital. He said that patients were shifted to other wards and the water was cleared.

In Ajmer also, rainwater entered JLN hospital, causing a lot of problems for the patients and hospital staff. PTI SDA RT RT