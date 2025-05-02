Heavy rains lash Delhi, flights delayed due to bad weather

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed the national capital early Friday morning as flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were impacted due to thunderstorms and gusty winds, officials said.

The sudden change in weather also led the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city.

Waterlogging and uprooted trees were reported in several parts of the city.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, said some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions.

Air India said flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather. PTI NSM SKY SKY