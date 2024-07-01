Heavy rains lash Gujarat, Kalyanpur gets 174 mm in 12 hours; red alert for some districts

Ahmedabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Monday, with Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district receiving 174 millimetres of rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6pm, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for several districts till Tuesday morning, forecasting extremely heavy rain in Surat, Navsari, Valsad in south Gujarat as well as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Kutch districts in Saurashtra-Kutch region.

The IMD release said heavy to very heavy rain would lash parts of Gujarat during the next two days and an 'orange alert' has been issued for these districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

"On July 2, parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra may receive very heavy rains at isolated places, while heavy rain would lash several parts of north Gujarat, central Gujarat and Saurashtra region. On July 3, very heavy rains would occur in Surat, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli," the IMD said in release.

Gujarat is experiencing a wet spell due to two cyclonic circulation over north as well as the south of the state, it added.

As per data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), as many as 46 talukas received over 40 mm of rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6pm on Monday.

Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 174 mm of rainfall during this period, which was the highest during the day, the SEOC said.

It was followed by Manavadar in Junagadh (164 mm), Khambhalia of Devbhumi Dwarka (156 mm), Keshod of Junagadh (155 mm), Vanthali of Junagadh (154 mm), Mendarda of Junagadh (135 mm), Junagadh city (130 mm), Dhoraji of Rajkot (127 mm), Visavadar of Junagadh (117 mm), Kodinar of Gir Somnath (109 mm) and Bardoli of Surat district (105 mm). PTI PJT BNM