Heavy rains lash Gujarat; Surat's Umarpada gets 347 mm in 4 hours

Ahmedabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Several parts of Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Monday, inundating low-lying areas, with Surat's Umarpada taluka getting 347 millimetres between 6am and 10am.

As per data shared by State Emergency Response Centre (SEOC), Gujarat has so far received 30 percent of average monsoon rainfall.

Ahmedabad witnessed heavy rain in the afternoon and evening, causing waterlogging on roads as well as underpasses and inundating low-lying areas, which caused traffic snarls and other hardships.

"Parts of Bharuch, Narmada, Panchmahal, Vadodara and Anand districts received more than 50 mm rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6pm. Apart from Umarpada in Surat which got 347 mm in four hours, Netrang in Bharuch and Garudeshwar, Nanded and Tilakwada talukas of Narmada district received very heavy rainfall of 100-200 mm," the SEOC said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains as well as extremely heavy falls in some areas in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath districts for Tuesday.

Several districts of Gujarat are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days, the IMD said.

As per the SEOC, Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat received 34.91, 37.66 and 35.29 mm rainfall, respectively, so far, while it has been low in north and east-central Gujarat at 18.88 and 19.59 mm. PTI KA BNM