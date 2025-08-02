Heavy rains lash Himachal; 404 roads closed, infrastructure affected

Shimla, August 2 (PTI) A total of 404 roads, including the Khab-Gramphu National Highway, have been closed to vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains lashed various parts of the state.

Since Friday evening, Una recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 260.8 mm, the highest in the state, resulting in water accumulation on roads, in markets, and in other areas, severely impacting daily life.

Of these 404 roads, a maximum of 174 roads have been closed in the disaster-hit Mandi district, followed by 111 in Chamba and 67 in Kullu, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Additionally, 411 power distribution transformers and 196 water supply schemes have been affected across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government is on full alert and is constantly monitoring the situation. The district administration has been instructed to take immediate necessary steps, prioritising the safety of residents in the affected areas.

The Chandigarh-Dharamshala National Highway has also experienced flooding in places, with water entering some residences, officials said.

This flood-like situation has resulted in significant losses for the industrial sector, residential neighbourhoods, and government offices, reports stated.

"Continuous rains have caused flooding and road blockages in many areas. In light of the situation, educational institutions have been closed until further notice to ensure the safety of students," Una District Magistrate Jatin Lal said.

The district magistrate also directed the heads of concerned institutions to ensure compliance with the orders. He further urged residents to call the District Disaster Management Control Cell toll-free number 1077 in case of any emergency and avoid approaching pits and riverbanks.

"The administration is working diligently to clear roads and address waterlogging issues. Instructions have been issued to concerned officials to provide immediate financial assistance to those affected," Lal stated.

Substantial damage occurred to development projects as well as government and private properties in various locations, which is currently being assessed. The administrative staff is actively engaged in relief, rescue, restoration, and monitoring efforts.

While the Beas River and its tributaries are flooded, a section of the bridge over the river near Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district developed cracks.

Reports emerged of a partial breach in a cofferdam of the Malana-II Hydropower project due to flash floods, leading to the washing away of a dumper truck, a rock breaker, and a car in the past 24 hours.

In the wake of the recent natural calamity in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the disaster-affected areas on Saturday to assess the situation and to express solidarity with the affected families.

The governor visited Tungal Colony near Jail Road, one of the severely impacted areas, and interacted with the locals affected by the rain-related incidents.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh have always shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity. The administration is working with urgency and dedication to provide relief and restore normalcy," he said.

Shukla also visited the Panchayat Bhawan, where arrangements have been made to accommodate displaced families.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal on June 20 till August 2, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,692 crore.

So far, there have been 101 reported deaths due to rain-related incidents, with 36 people still missing. The fatalities include 20 drownings, 19 deaths from falls, 17 deaths from cloudbursts, eight from flash floods, and five from landslides.

As many as 1,600 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state.

As many as 1,600 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state.

The state witnessed 51 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts and 45 major landslides, officials said.