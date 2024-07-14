Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Sunday leading to waterlogging in different localities, affecting normal life.

As per the Telangana Development and Planning Society, Maredpally recorded the highest rainfall of 75.3 mm followed by Khairatabad 74 mm and Musheerabad 70 mm between 0830 hours to 20.00 hours of Sunday.

As the downpour led to waterlogging at different places in the city, teams of the civic agency were clearing water stagnation.

The Met Centre of IMD here in its weather bulletin issued at 8.30 pm on Sunday warned that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana from till 8.30 am on Monday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana during this period, it said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal in a post on "X" said "Had a teleconference with all the Zonal Commissioners and EVDM Teams. Instructed the officials to be on high alert without causing any inconvenience to the public. Dial the control room on 040-21111111, 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance for any rain-related issues & assistance." A statement from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said Cyberabad area experienced heavy rain leading to flooding in several locations. "Despite the severe weather and waterlogging, the swift response of the Cyberabad Traffic Police and GHMC Monsoon teams ensured smooth traffic movement," it said.

The office of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in a post on "X" said "As rain lashes city, Sri Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary MAUD inspects several areas in the city and coordinates with the engineering staff and monsoon emergency teams." PTI VVK VVK SS