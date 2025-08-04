Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Monday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls at several places, prompting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to direct officials to be on alert.

As per the Telangana Development and Planning Society, CMTC premises, Banjara Hills recorded the highest rainfall of 74.5 mm, followed by Ahmed Nagar 53.3 mm and Srinagarcolony 50.8 mm between 8.30 am and 4 pm on Monday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana from 8.30 am on August 5 till 8.30 am on August 8, it said.

The downpour caused waterlogging on roads in different areas, slowing traffic movement. Motorists waded through the water-logged roads.

In view of the rain forecast, CM Reddy directed district collectors and officials of all departments to stay on alert, a release from CMO said.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police in a post on 'X' said: "#RainAlert Heavy thunderstorm warning for GHMC from 3:30-5:30 PM. Expect 50-60mm #Rainfall. Avoid travel unless it's an emergency." Commuters were told to take alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Traffic personnel of Hyderabad Police were regulating traffic and clearance of waterlogging to ensure smooth movement of traffic. They were assisted by Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel.

