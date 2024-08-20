Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, man 'washed away'

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad early Tuesday, causing waterlogging in different localities and a man was "washed away" during the downpour.

According to the daily weather report of Telangana state issued at 8.30 am today, very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet.

Heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Hyderabad, a few places in Medchal Malkajgiri, Wanaparthy and at isolated places in Hanumakonda, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet districts.

Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri received the highest rainfall of 17 cm, followed by Maddur (14 cm) in Narayanpet district, it said.

The Met Centre of IMD here said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana till 8.30 am of August 21.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and some other districts, it said.

The early hours heavy downpour caused waterlogging on roads in different areas in Hyderabad and led to inundation of low-lying areas in some localities.

A man in his mid 40s, was suspected to have been washed away after falling in water while crossing road during the rains and his body was found in Ramnagar here, police said.

Civic teams took up clearing activities to address waterlogging issues and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said its officials inspected waterlogged areas, ensuring swift action to address the issue and prevent further inconvenience to residents. PTI VVK VVK KH