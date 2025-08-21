Heavy rains lash Karnataka; floodwaters disrupt road connectivity

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Incessant rains battered several parts of Karnataka on Thursday, swelling rivers and cutting off road connectivity in multiple areas as bridges were submerged, officials said.

Heavy downpours affected Dharwad, Gadag, Davangere, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada, damaging houses and farmland. Water levels in the Krishna River have risen due to heavy inflows from upstream Maharashtra, officials added.

In Yadgir, villages along the Krishna river basin face flood threats as water is being released from the Basavasagar dam in Narayanpur. Authorities concerned said 2.8 lakh cusecs of water have been released from the dam by opening 30 crest gates.

The Kollur bridge in Yadgir, spanning the Krishna River, is submerged, disrupting road connectivity.

Vehicular traffic has been completely halted, and police are monitoring the area to prevent access. Villagers, who face annual bridge submersions during heavy rains, have demanded a higher bridge.

In Raichur district, 2.5 lakh cusecs of water released from the Narayanpur reservoir submerged the Huvinahadagali bridge, cutting off road connectivity between Raichur, Yadgir, and Kalaburagi.

District administrations have been alerted to take precautions in riverside villages, including Anjal, Anchesugur, Huvinhadgi, Joladhadgi, Mydargol, Karkihalli, Konchapli, Appral, and Baswantpur.

The Gaddeguli Basaveshwara temple near Huvinahadagi has been submerged. Authorities have advised the public to avoid riverbanks, and police have deployed security as people gather to witness the floodwaters.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the state recorded 190 mm of rainfall between August 1 and 21 against a normal of 164 mm, a 16 per cent surplus classified as “normal.” Districts such as Vijayapura, Gadag, Tumakuru, Bagalkote, Davangere, Mandya, Koppal, Chitradurga, and Belagavi received excess rainfall, while Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada recorded widespread rain, with Bhatkal logging 77 mm in 24 hours from August 20-21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Karnataka for the next six days, with heavy showers expected in coastal and northern interior districts.

Rain is likely to continue until August 25, with Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada seeing heavy showers on August 26, while Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Several reservoirs are nearing full capacity. As of Thursday, water storage levels stood at 123.08 TMC in Almatti dam, 78.80 TMC in Tungabhadra (capacity 105.79 TMC), 47.84 TMC in KRS (49.45 TMC), and 32.98 TMC in Narayanapura (33.31 TMC), the monitoring centre reported. PTI COR AMP SSK