Heavy rains lash Kolkata, more showers in forecast

Kolkata: Heavy rains lashed southern West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, as a depression intensified into a deep depression on Saturday, officials said.

The weather system was over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal in the morning, they said.

"It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and maintain its intensity till evening. Thereafter, it is likely to move across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, and weaken into depression over the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said.

The IMD said heavy rain was likely in Kolkata over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata received 72.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 6.30 am.

The rains disrupted normal life as waterlogging was reported from parts of the city. Traffic was slow on arterial roads such as EM Bypass and Central Avenue, police said.