Heavy rains lash Mumbai on Monday evening; no report of major water logging, say officials

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday witnessed heavy rains after 7pm, while it got 50 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period that ended in the morning, officials said.

There were no reports of major water-logging due to heavy rains in the evening, the official added.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials, Raoli Camp, B Nadkarni Park and fire station localities in Wadala received 35 mm, 27 mm and 24 mm rain, respectively, while the figures were 21 mm and 18 mm for Britannia storm water station at Reay Road and Worli fire station area, respectively, between 7pm and 9pm.

During this period, in the eastern part of the city, the Maravli municipal school area in Chembur recorded 52 mm of rain, followed by 43 mm in Collector's Colony, 29 mm in Chembur fire station area, 27 mm in M West ward office and 22 mm in Vaibhav Nagar, the officials said.

In the western areas of the metropolis, Supari Tank in Bandra recorded 18 mm of rain, while it was 14 mm at Bandra fire station area between 7pm and 9pm, the officials added.

"There were no reports of major water logging anywhere in the city. However, there were traffic snarls in some places," an official said.

Several commuters complained of suburban trains running late.

The IMD had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy showers for the city on Monday.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of the normal schedule, due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded a substantial 53 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning.

The maximum temperature, at 30 degrees Celsius, saw a notable drop of 3.7 degrees Celsius from the usual in the island city, while the minimum temperature, at 23.5 degrees Celsius, was 2.9 degrees Celsius lower than normal, making the night pleasantly cooler for Mumbaikars.

Similarly, the Santacruz observatory recorded 69 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending in the morning. The maximum temperature, at 32.8 degrees Celsius, saw a decrease of 1.2 degrees Celsius in Mumbai suburbs. The minimum temperature, at 24.2 degrees Celsius, was 2.4 degrees Celsius lower than usual.

Following heavy rains on Sunday, there was water-logging in many areas like Byculla, Sion, Dadar, Mazgaon, Kurla, Vikhroli, and Andheri, severely impacting vehicular movement and causing long traffic jams.

Local train services, the city's lifeline, were also delayed as water accumulated on tracks at some locations, officials said.

According to an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded an average of 99.11 mm rainfall, eastern parts of Mumbai registered 61.29 mm downpour, and western areas 73.78 mm, in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday.

The city witnessed overcast skies on Monday but there has been no rain in most parts since morning.

In much-needed relief for farmers, the arid districts of central Maharashtra, such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur, also experienced good showers, measuring 83 mm, 96 mm, and 81 mm, respectively. PTI KK ND GK NSK BNM