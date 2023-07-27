Heavy rains lash Nagpur: Fadnavis meets civic chief, collector over crop loss

Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) Heavy rains in Nagpur in Maharashtra caused waterlogging in the city, while state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met local authorities to check on crop loss in many parts of the district, an official said on Thursday.

Data provided by the district information office (DIO) showed that, since Wednesday night, Nagpur rural received 139.44 millimetres, Kamptee 103.8 mm, Hingna 192.9 mm, Umred 115 mm, and Kuhi 94 mm.

Fadnavis, who is also Nagpur guardian minister, met the city's municipal commissioner and district collector to take stock of the crop loss caused by rains and asked the officials to speed up damage assessment procedures to provide people relief speedily.

An official said 25 persons were shifted due to waterlogging in several areas of the district. PTI CLS BNM BNM