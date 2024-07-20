Heavy rains lash Nagpur, school holiday declared; red alert for Chandrapur

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha region over the next two days and advised people not to step out of homes unless necessary.

It issued a red alert for Chandrapur, and an orange alert for Nagpur, Amravati and Wardha districts for Saturday.

Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, has been witnessing heavy showers since Friday. The observatory at the Nagpur airport recorded 90.6 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Saturday, officials said.

In view of the downpour, the Nagpur district collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city and rural area on Saturday, they said.

Incessant rains led to waterlogging in several areas of Nagpur city. Two bridges in rural parts of the district got submerged, they added.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur also issued a moderate flash flood warning over few "watersheds" (catchment areas and reservoirs) and neighbourhoods in Amaravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Nagpur districts that is valid for the next few hours.

The RMC predicted thunderstorm, lightning and heavy to heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in next 24 to 48 hours in Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha, and advised people to stay indoors.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A red alert requires authorities to "take action" in view of an extreme weather event, while an orange alert signifies a preparedness advisory for authorities due to the potential for severe weather conditions.

In Gadchiroli district, eight roads were shut due to flooding, including the Allapalli-Bhamragad stretch of a national highway, the officials said.