Heavy rains lash Nanded, three dead; several villages cut off due to floods

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Aug 16 (PTI) Three people have died in rain-related incidents in central Maharashtra's Nanded district over the last two days with rivers and streams in flood in many areas, officials said.

`Excess' rainfall (above 65 mm in 24 hours) was recorded on Friday in nine tehsils -- Kandhar, Mukhed, Loha, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Mudkhed, Umri and Naygaon -- with heavy rains continuing on Saturday, said a release.

Shaikh Nasar (72) and Shaikh Hasina (68) died after a wall of their house collapsed around 4 am in Kot Bazaar village in Kandhar tehsil on Saturday.

Premsingh Pawar (42) drowned after the school van in which he was traveling was swept away while crossing a bridge on the Sindagi (Chikhli) to Bodhadi Budruk road. His body was retrieved later.

Four cattle also drowned in flood waters, an official said.

Siranjani and Siloda villages in Himayatnagar tehsil were cut off due to flooded rivers. Water entered 20 houses in Borgadi village of Himayatnagar.

The connection to Tup Shelgaon and Lakkha villages in Degloor tehsil was cut off after water flowed over a bridge.

A flooded nullah led to loss of communication between Harfad and Harfad Tanda villages. A bridge connecting Sayalwadi, Chota Tanda and Motha Tanda was damaged due to floods, leading to loss of communication with the three villages, officials said. PTI AW KRK