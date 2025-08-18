Heavy rains lash Nanded: Three of five missing persons dead, scores stranded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Three persons died amid heavy rains in Nanded district of Maharashtra, while two others are missing, a district official said on Monday.

He said all three deceased are women.

"Search and rescue teams have recovered three bodies," the official said.

An Army team of 15 members was deployed in Mukhed.

District Collector Rahul Kardile confirmed that five people from Hasnal village had gone missing.

However, details regarding the missing persons and the circumstances leading to the three fatalities are not available.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that five persons went missing and several others were stranded due to heavy rains in Mukhed taluka.

There has been a significant rise in the water level of Lendi dam, an inter-state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana, located in the taluka, more than 600 kilometres from here, while a large amount of water is flowing into the area from Latur, Udgir, and neighbouring Karnataka, the CM informed.

"Yesterday, the rainfall here was approximately 206 mm. As a result, daily life in Ravangaon, Bhaswadi, Bhingeli, and Hasnal has been affected. In Ravangaon (in Mukhed taluka), 225 persons are trapped in floodwaters; those in extremely adverse conditions have been evacuated. Efforts are underway to relocate the remaining citizens to safer locations," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

In Hasnal, eight citizens have been rescued, while in Bhaswadi, 20 citizens are stranded but are safe. In Bhingeli, 40 citizens are stranded but are safe, the CM added.

"One NDRF team, one military unit, and a police team are working in coordination for the rescue efforts. A military unit from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also been dispatched. The local administration has been instructed to stay in the affected areas and coordinate continuously," said the CM, who also reviewed the flood and rain situation across the state from the Mantralaya control room here in the afternoon.

"Water discharge from dams is also underway. I have also called the irrigation department secretary of neighbouring Telangana state and requested them to manage water discharge from Pochampad Dam in their jurisdiction if needed. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people stranded in Ravangaon and Hasnal villages of Mukhed taluka amid heavy rains on Sunday," the collector said. PTI MR AW BNM NSK