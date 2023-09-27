Heavy rains lash Nashik district, water level in Godavari rises

Nashik, Sep 27 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday, leading to the discharge of water from various dams and subsequent rise of water level in Godavari river, an official said.

The rains caused inconvenience to officegoers and students going to schools in Nashik city, while fewer people ventured out to visit Ganpati pandals.

Due to heavy showers over the past few days, authorities have been discharging water from dams like Gangapur, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Kadwa, Palkhed, Karanjwan, Waghad and Darna.

The release of 3,408 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam on Wednesday led to an increase in the water level of Godavari, the official said.

If the rains continue, then the discharge of water will be increased in phases, irrigation department officials said. PTI COR NR