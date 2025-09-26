Heavy rains lash Odisha as depression nears coast; CM reviews preparedness

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday took necessary steps to tackle the impact of a depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast around Saturday morning, officials said.

In its 8.13pm bulletin, the IMD said, "The well marked low pressure area over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression. At 5.30 pm, the system lay centered 60 km south-southeast of Puri, 130 km east of Gopalpur and 230 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)".

"The system is very likely to cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puri and Kalingapatnam close to Gopalpur on September 27 morning," a senior scientist at the meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar, said.

Keeping in view the IMD warnings, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a tour to Jharsuguda to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at the western Odisha district on Saturday, held a review meeting and issued instructions to authorities to minimise damage to life and property in wake of the depression.

Depression is a weather condition that follows well-marked low-pressure and precedes a cyclonic storm.

Majhi spoke to the collectors of 17 districts and asked them to remain prepared for rain on September 26 and 27. He also told officials to keep a close watch on rivers and embankments as excess rain could trigger waterlogging in different places.

The CM suggested operating control rooms at district and blocking levels round-the-clock for regular update of information. Collectors have been asked to take necessary actions based on evolving situations, an official statement said.

Majhi also ordered Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service units and fire services personnel to remain prepared.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a 'red alert' (take action) for the three districts of Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri, predicting over 20 cm of rainfall; 'orange warning' (be prepared) for 14 districts, forecasting 12-20 cm precipitation and 'yellow alert' (be aware) for 13 districts, predicting 7-11 cm downpour till 8.30 am on Saturday, an official said.

Heavy rain has been lashing the coastal and southern regions of the state, including the state capital Bhubaneswar, since Friday morning.

Weather officials said wind speeds reaching up to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail over the Bay of Bengal and along and off the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts till September 26 evening.

Squally wind speeds will reach 60 kmph, along the eastern coast from the evening of September 26 till the afternoon of September 27.

As sea conditions would be very rough from the evening of September 26 till the afternoon of September 27, the fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

Meanwhile, the Malkangiri district administration, which has already cancelled the leaves of all government employees in the wake of the situation, also announced the closure of all schools. Koraput district also ordered for closure of schools.

"There has been continuous rainfall in various parts of the district, leading to a situation that may be difficult for children to navigate. Therefore, to avoid any untoward situation and keeping the safety of the children in mind, all government, aided, and private schools will remain closed," Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

Similarly, the district administrations of Koraput and Nabarangpur have also cancelled the leaves of all the employees and instructed them to remain stationed at the headquarters in view of the changed weather situation.

Officials of the water resources department said 5.64 lakh cusecs of water was flowing through Mundali Barrage near Cuttack at 9 am after release through 20 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam upstream.

The department put the districts located downstream, particularly in the Mahanadi Delta, on alert and asked the administrations to prepare for a flood-like situation, if it arises.

The tributaries of the Mahanadi River, including Kathajodi, Kuakhai, Daya, Bhargavi, will witness a rise in water levels, they added. PTI AAM ACD AAM MNB