Heavy rains lash Odisha, more showers in forecast

Bhubaneswar, Sept 20 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed most parts of Odisha on Wednesday with the weather office predicting more showers over the next 48 hours.

Advertisment

A low-pressure area along with a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal amid an active south-west monsoon triggered the heavy rains, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, an average of 23.7 mm rainfall was recorded in the state, and it was 242 per cent more than normal. Due to the rains, several low-lying areas have been inundated, they said.

Koraput district has received extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Koraput town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 168 mm, and it was followed by Nandapur (137 mm), Similiguda (103 mm) and Jeypore (100.8 mm).

Advertisment

The rains affected the normal life in the district, an official said.

Besides the southern region of the state, the coastal and interior districts, including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, will also continue to receive intense rainfall over the next two days, he said.

The weather office issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh and Jharsuguda till 8.30 am on Thursday.

Water Resources Department's engineering-in-chief Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said there is no flood threat as of now.

Excess water from the Hirakud dam is being released through two gates, he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM SOM