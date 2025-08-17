Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi; minimum temperature at 25.6 degrees

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Rains lashed different parts of the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

Areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, Rohini, Firozshah Road and Parliament Street received rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, the city recorded 1 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below the season's average.

Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 91, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB RUK RUK