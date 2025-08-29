Heavy rains lash parts of eastern Rajasthan, more showers likely: Met centre

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) As active monsoon conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, several areas in the state's eastern region received heavy rainfall in the 24 hours till Friday morning, the local meteorological centre said.

According to the Met office, light to moderate rains were recorded at many places in eastern Rajasthan and at some places in western Rajasthan till Friday morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall also occurred at isolated locations in the eastern parts of the state.

Sajjangarh in Banswara district recorded the highest rainfall at 136 mm, it said.

The Met office has forecast light to moderate showers in parts of eastern Rajasthan and moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places in the southern region over the next one week.

Rain activity is likely to increase over southeast Rajasthan from August 30, with heavy showers expected at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions.

Similarly, some areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions may witness moderate to heavy rainfall between August 29 and 31. The weather office said rainfall activity is expected to continue in most parts of the state, except the border regions, during the first week of September. PTI AG RUK RUK