Heavy rains lash parts of Himachal, 25 roads closed

Shimla, Jul 23 (PTI) Twenty-five roads in Himachal Pradesh were closed in view of heavy rains in the state as the weather office issued an orange alert in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.

Low to moderate flash flood risk is likely in isolated parts of Kangra, Sirmaur and Shimla districts in the next 24 hours, the met department said.

A 'yellow' warning of heavy rains at isolated places has also been issued throughout the state for the next four days till July 27. The weather department said there could be damage to plantation and standing crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

As per the state emergency operation centre, 22 roads are closed in Mandi district, two in Kangra and one in Kinnaur. Ninety-seven transformers and 13 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, it said.

So far, 47 persons have died in rain related incidents in the state, which has suffered losses of about Rs 364 crore in the ongoing monsoon season since June 27, the emergency operation centre said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Kangra district in the past 24 hours, making it the wettest district with 151.9 mm rains, followed by Dharamshala with 146.6 mm, Palampur with 112.4 mm and Nagrota Suriyan with 99.6 mm.

Jogindernagar received 52 mm of rain, Guler 46.4 mm, Sundernagar 44.7 mm, Gharmoor 35.2 mm and Kahu 33.5 mm.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night, recording a low of 10 degrees Celsius while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius.