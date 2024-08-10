Heavy rains lash parts of Himachal, over 120 roads closed

Shimla: Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh as 128 roads remained closed in the state due to landslides and flash floods.

The regional Met office has also issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain till August 16.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Nahan (Sirmaur) recording the highest rainfall of 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by 106.4 mm in Sandhole, 93.2 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, 67 mm in Dhaulakuan, 53.2 mm in Jubberhatti and 45.6 mm in Kandaghat.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 44 power and 67 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the rains.

The Met department also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts till Sunday morning.

The weather department has cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In view of an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain in Hamirpur district on Saturday, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner, Amarjit Singh appealed to the residents to take precautions and avoid going near rivers and streams.

He also asked people to not take shelter under trees in bad weather and to maintain a safe distance from power wires.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state has suffered losses of about Rs 842 crores between June 27 and August 9, officials added.

The rainfall deficit in the state during the monsoon that began on June 1 stood at 28 per cent till August 10 with Himachal Pradesh receiving 328.8 mm rain against an average of 455.5 mm.