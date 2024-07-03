Heavy rains lash parts of HP, weather dept warns of more rainfall in next four days

Shimla, Jul 3 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, affecting vehicular traffic on Wednesday while the meteorological department warned of more rainfall along with thunderstorms till July 7. Katuala was the wettest in the state with 169 mm of rain followed by Pandoh with 117 mm, Sujanpura Tira 88 mm, Gohar 60 mm, Mashobra 58 mm and Dharamshala 56.4 mm, the meteorological department said.

Jot received 54 mm of rain, Kahu 51.5 mm, Baggi 40.2 mm, Mandi 38.2 mm, Malron 35 mm, Baldwara and Sundernagar 30.6 mm each and Kufri 30 mm.

As many as 18 roads, including 12 in Mandi, four in Chamba and one each in Kangra and Lahaul and Spiti districts were closed for vehicular traffic following rains.

The local weather office issued a yellow warning for heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till July 7.

Bhuntar was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL NSD NSD