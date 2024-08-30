Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala, orange alert in seven districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains lashed several districts of Kerala on Friday morning, leading to waterlogging of roads and traffic snarls in various parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert in seven districts.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state for the day.

It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds close to 50 kilometers per hour (kmph) at one or two places in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state during the day.

Additionally, it also predicted moderate rainfall and gusty winds of around 40 kmph in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

In view of the heavy rainfall alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) warned the people living in landslides and flood prone areas to move to safer places as per the instructions of the authorities.

Those living on river banks and downstream areas of dams have been advised to be alert and evacuate to safer locations or camps as per the instructions of the authorities.