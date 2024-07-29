Heavy rains lash parts of MP; woman dies, son injured in house roof collapse in Ujjain

Bhopal/Ujjain, Jul 29 (PTI) A 52-year old woman died on Monday and her son was injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed amid rains in Ujjain city, police said.

The incident took place in the city's Amarpura area where the woman, Rahisa Bi, and her 26 year-old son Haider were engaged in a conversation when the roof of their house suddenly came crashing down, Kharakuan police station in-charge Madhu Bala told PTI.

Local administration officials removed the debris and pulled out the mother-son duo and rushed them to a hospital, where the doctor declared Rahisa as brought dead, she said.

Her son sustained head injury and is being treated at the hospital, said the police officer.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Ujjain city received 34 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ended at 8.30 pm, said Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Superintendent, Jiwaji Ganj Vaidyashala.

Since June 1, the temple town has received 384.0 mm rainfall, he added.

Meanwhile, intermittent heavy showers lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh, with Mandsaur receiving the highest rainfall of 165 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Monday, prompting authorities to partially open some sluice gates of 11 dams.

The Met department has predicted heavy rain in seven districts- Barwani, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Raisen, Ratlam and Ujjain by 8.30 am on Tuesday, IMD's Bhopal centre meteorologist Prakash Dhawale told PTI.

Mandsaur received the highest rainfall of 165 mm in the last 24 hours. Various locations in Betul, Barwani, Mandsaur, Shajapur and Ujjain recorded more than 115.5 rainfall during the same period.

"Amid heavy rain, some gates of 11 dams, including Bargi, have been opened," an MP Water Resources Department engineer said.

Seven out of the 21 gates of the Bargi dam, the first reservoir downstream of the Narmada River, were also opened, he added.

The 11 dams where some sluice gates were opened are Bansujara, Bilgaon, Kolar, Mohanpura, Pagra, Parasdoh, Pench, Sanjay Sagar, Thanwar and Wainganga, he said.

With the heavy showers, Madhya Pradesh has received 10 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 to July 29.

"The normal rainfall between this period was 428.9 mm while MP has received 470.6 mm," Dhawale said. PTI COR LAL NSK RSY