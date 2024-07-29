Heavy rains lash parts of north Gujarat; more downpour predicted in state for next 2 days

Ahmedabad, Jul 29 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of north Gujarat on Monday and more downpour has been predicted for the next couple of days in the state by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Between 6 am and 8 pm, Prantij taluka of Sabarkantha district in north Gujarat received 165 mm of rainfall, which was the highest in Gujarat, as per data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Prantij was followed by Visnagar (154 mm) and Mehsana taluka (141 mm) of Mehsana district, Lunawada taluka of Mahisagar (126 mm), Vijapur of Mehsana (123 mm), Vadgam of Banaskantha (122 mm) and Talod taluka of Sabarkantha district.

In a release, the IMD said heavy rains in Gujarat were due to a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Saurashtra region.

As per its latest forecast, heavy showers are likely at isolated places in north Gujarat, Saurashtra on Tuesday, and at some places in the southern part of the state on Wednesday. PTI PJT RSY