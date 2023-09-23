Heavy rains lash parts of Odisha, more showers likely

Bhubaneswar, Sept 23 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha on Saturday and more showers are likely in the state over the next two days as the result of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand coupled with an active monsoon, the weather office said.

The rains have mostly affected the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and the Mayurbhanj district, the director of Regional Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, the state recorded an average rainfall of 4 mm. Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj recorded the highest rainfall of 68 mm, followed by Udala (52 mm) of the same district, and Kankadahad (47.4 mm) in Dhenkanal.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu asked the collectors of the districts that have been issued a yellow alert to remain prepared.

Since the onset of the monsoon in June, the state has received 1,081 mm rainfall which is 3 per cent less than the normal, a senior official said.

The state may receive more rain as a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood on September 29, a weather official said.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, he said, adding that the system may gradually intensify further. PTI AAM AAM SOM