Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan; more showers predicted

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy rain continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, with the Jaipur Meteorological Centre on Sunday issuing a warning of more intense showers in parts of the state.

According to the weather office, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southern part of the state has intensified into a depression and now lies over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat. Under its influence, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in the southern districts during the past 24 hours.

Officials said the highest rainfall of 210 mm was recorded at Sanchore in Jalore district.

For Sunday, the MeT office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Balotra, Udaipur and adjoining districts. Extremely heavy rain is also likely to occur in one or two places, it added.

Light to moderate showers are expected in some parts of Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions.

The department further said heavy rainfall activity may continue in Barmer, Jalore, and Jaisalmer districts on September 8.